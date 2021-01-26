Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for 16-year-old Derby County wonderkid Kaide Gordon after holding talks over the signing.

The teenager looks a hugely exciting prospect for the future and is being strongly linked with the Reds by the Liverpool Echo, who also quote Derby manager Wayne Rooney as talking up his potential.

Rooney recently retired from playing to become Rams boss, and he knows a thing or two about making an impression at a young age after he famously broke through at Everton at a similar stage of his career as Gordon is at now.

Liverpool fans will of course know Rooney from his time at their bitter rivals Manchester United, but they can certainly take heart from the fact that he seems to rate Gordon so highly.

As quoted by the Echo, Rooney said of the Derby youngster: “Kaide is a fantastic player and he has got a lot of potential.

“He has come through the academy. He is 16, he has got a lot of development to do and he is definitely at the right place to do that.

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him.

“We can control what we are doing at this football club, but we can’t control if other teams make bids for our players.”

Liverpool have a strong recent record when it comes to promoting youth and they’ll no doubt hope that can tempt Gordon to choose a move to Anfield over any other potential options.