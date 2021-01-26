Man United agree to sanction loan move for winger this month

While Man United do have some depth options in the squad, it’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a core group of players that he trusts this season.

They are in the midst of a title fight so that makes it tough for the younger players to force their way into the team, so someone like Facundo Pellistri would benefit from a loan deal.

He arrived late in the summer window from Penarol but his only experience in European football has come with the U23 side, so going out on loan would help him develop and settle.

A report from Goal has confirmed that United have agreed to sanction a loan move for him this month, and it now looks like Club Brugge and Alaves are the two clubs who have made their interest known.

It’s an interest choice for the youngster because Alaves are a poorer side in a top level league, while Brugge will expect to dominate most of their games but it’s at a slightly lower level.

Logic suggests Pellistri would benefit by going to Brugge as they expect to win the title so he’ll experience similar pressures which should help him in his quest to become a regular feature on his return to Old Trafford.