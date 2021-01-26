Man United forward appears to confirm his exit with a farewell message to the fans

Odion Ighalo has largely become a forgotten man at Old Trafford this season, so there was never any real suggestion that his loan spell would be extended.

The deal was extended last season and saw him tied to Old Trafford until the end of January, but it now looks like his departure is certain after he posted this farewell to the fans:

It’s was a pleasure. Once a Red, always a Red???? pic.twitter.com/uXVqIXxsAf — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) January 26, 2021

He was a surprise signing a year ago when United were desperately looking for anyone to improve their attack, but he was never used as anything other than a late sub or as a rotation option in the cup games.

He will leave with some fond memories and he scored a couple of lovely goals, while you have to be pleased that he did get a chance to play in front of the fans before Covid-19 properly kicked in so he was able to live that dream of playing in front of a packed crowd at Old Trafford.

It’s also clear that he’s not bitter about being left out this season and he was happy just to be part of the setup, so it will be interesting to see where he goes next.