Manchester United could reportedly be in luck as reports suggest Borussia Dortmund may be under financial pressure to sell Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The coronavirus pandemic will have hit a number of clubs hard, and German outlet Sport1, as cited and translated by the Daily Mirror, claim that Dortmund are relying on selling Sancho at the end of this season to make up for the £88million they’ve lost as a result of the pandemic.

As noted by the Mirror, Man Utd were in for the England international in the summer, but ultimately failed to meet Dortmund’s asking price for their star player.

It would surely be worth looking into a deal again, however, if Dortmund are now under added pressure to let Sancho go, and perhaps for a slightly lower price.

However, it remains to be seen how flexible the Bundesliga giants will be on Sancho, as they’ve shown in the past that they are very willing and capable of playing hardball over transfers.

Sancho looks an elite young player who could be a superb addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, giving them a bit more spark and creativity in the wide areas.