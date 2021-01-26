Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise onto Paul Pogba after his superb recent form for the Red Devils.

The France international looks much improved recently, despite often having a difficult time at Old Trafford since his move from Juventus in 2016.

Ferdinand is now hugely impressed at the way Pogba seems to have been “unlocked” by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Norwegian tactician surely deserving credit for getting the 27-year-old to up his game.

Speaking on his Five YouTube channel, former Man Utd defender Ferdinand explained he’s glad to see Pogba playing more quickly than before, when he would often take too long on the ball.

“Ole seems to have unlocked something within Paul Pogba,” Ferdinand said.

“He’s been getting the best out of him in the last month, six weeks now and he’s starting to produce the goods on a regular basis.

“You can see what a player he is. All anyone has been asking for Paul Pogba is consistency, consistency of performance and now we’re getting it and we’re seeing the fruits of it. It’s great.

“I think he showed yesterday his experience. We forget this guy has played on the biggest stage, won the World Cup, played for Juventus – one of the biggest teams in Italy.

“He’s not someone who’s just come in out of the blue who doesn’t understand big game scenarios. Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the biggest games in the fixture list.

“He understands that. What I’ve wanted personally from Paul Pogba which I think has been missing from him on a regular basis is playing the ball quick.

“All the bad clips you saw of Paul Pogba or the bad performances all revolved around taking too many touches and inviting tackles and inviting pressure.

“Whereas now, people aren’t getting close to him. And that’s the Paul Pogba I’ve known as a kid. Get the ball, play quick and when it has to get physical he can deal with it because he’s big enough and he’s quick enough to get out of it and he’s got a trick.

“So add that to being able to play one-touch, two-touch, three-touch before anyone comes, he looks an absolute world beater.

“If he maintains this, I feel – I’ll go out there early and say Man United can win the league if he continues in this form because he’s that important to this Manchester United.”

United fans will no doubt be excited by Pogba’s improvement, especially with other exciting midfielders in this squad, such as Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

If Solskjaer can get Pogba linking up well with these players, United could surely have a strong chance of maintaining their place at the top of the Premier League table.