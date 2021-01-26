Former Manchester United star Luke Chadwick has admitted that Edinson Cavani has proven him wrong with the way he’s made such a positive impact at Old Trafford this season.

The veteran Uruguayan didn’t always have the best reputation in English football despite a superb career at the highest level with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, but he’s made a great start to life in the Premier League.

Cavani has often looked a great striker, but many will have seen him miss a few sitters in big games as well, and questioned his mentality after spending so long in the relatively less competitive Ligue 1 in France.

Chadwick, however, was quickly won over by the passion Cavani showed upon signing for United in the summer, with the former Red Devils midfielder admitting he looks to be a great character to have in this squad.

Discussing Cavani’s impact at United, Chadwick admits the player has proven his perceptions of him wrong with the way he’s conducted himself and set an example to the club’s younger players.

“When Cavani signed, my perception of him over the years was of a goal-scorer, quite a selfish player, and quite withdrawn,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“But I actually saw an interview with him after United signed him, and the passion the man has got, the pride that he had to sign for the club was incredible really.

“Obviously he’s a man approaching the end of his career but you can see that his enthusiasm and passion is still there in abundance. It looks like he wants to help players, and obviously a player of that experience passing it on to young players, or even Bruno Fernandes, he’s still got that respect for him.

“People will have that respect for Cavani because of the career he’s had. He’s doing a good job on the pitch at the moment, scoring goals as well, but he’s also offered so much more in terms of the example he can set for the young players.

“He’s been a superb addition to the squad, in more ways than I was expecting.”