Menu

(Photo) Manchester United ace gets brilliant new tattoo

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has got himself a brilliant new tattoo of late Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The legendary forward died just over two months ago and will forever be missed by the footballing world, and Rojo has paid tribute in one of the best ways possible…

This tattoo of Maradona smoking a cigar looks truly iconic and is a great way for Rojo to remember his fellow countryman and a true sporting hero.

Rojo may not have played much for United in recent times, but at least his tattoo game is clearly strong!

More Stories Diego Maradona Marcos Rojo

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mujawo Fred Uganda says:
    January 26, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Oh ! That’ s great. We wish him all the best in his football career

    Reply
  2. Mujawo Fred says:
    January 26, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    That’ s great to hear. Wish him all the best !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.