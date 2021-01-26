(Photo) Manchester United ace gets brilliant new tattoo

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has got himself a brilliant new tattoo of late Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The legendary forward died just over two months ago and will forever be missed by the footballing world, and Rojo has paid tribute in one of the best ways possible…

This tattoo of Maradona smoking a cigar looks truly iconic and is a great way for Rojo to remember his fellow countryman and a true sporting hero.

Rojo may not have played much for United in recent times, but at least his tattoo game is clearly strong!