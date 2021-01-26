Menu

Video: Man United boss Solskjaer provides Lingard transfer update

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Jesse Lingard’s future amid transfer links with West Ham.

The 28-year-old has been linked with West Ham by the Times, though Solskjaer says that, for now, he has not received any offers for any of his players…

It remains to be seen if there will soon be more of an update on a move going through, with Lingard surely unlikely to have much of a future at Old Trafford now.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man Utd and would surely get more chances with a move to a team like West Ham.

