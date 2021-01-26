Video: Man United boss Solskjaer provides Lingard transfer update

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Jesse Lingard’s future amid transfer links with West Ham.

The 28-year-old has been linked with West Ham by the Times, though Solskjaer says that, for now, he has not received any offers for any of his players…

? "No deal has been struck for any of our players yet." Ole when asked about Jesse Lingard & Brandon William's future at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/j8NvhD1DfH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 26, 2021

It remains to be seen if there will soon be more of an update on a move going through, with Lingard surely unlikely to have much of a future at Old Trafford now.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man Utd and would surely get more chances with a move to a team like West Ham.