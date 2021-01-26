Read on for today’s big Man United transfer gossip rounded up in one place for you below…

First up, there’s good news for the Red Devils in their rumoured pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, as it looks like his club could be under pressure to sell him this summer.

Sancho was strongly linked with United for much of last summer and it seems clear he’d majorly strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in attack.

It now looks like Dortmund’s financial woes mean they’re under growing pressure to sell the England international at the end of this season.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick, however, told CaughtOffside he’d rather see his old club sign Sancho’s Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland.

“Would I break the bank for him (Sancho)? Probably not, with the emergence of Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial playing there. I’d certainly break the bank to sign Erling Haaland, if that opportunity was there, obviously he’s worked with Solskjaer before.

“Jadon Sancho would of course add to the squad, but maybe the price that was being branded around last year would have to come down a bit for it to make good business sense for United.”

Finally, United look to have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron.

The teenager is a huge prospect and it looks like MUFC are currently the favourites to snap him up in a potential €20million move.