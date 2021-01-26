With the January transfer window soon coming to a close and Arsenal having rid themselves of one disruptive influence in Mesut Ozil, news that Matteo Guendouzi may have to return to the north London outfit will be a bitter pill to swallow.

The young Frenchman soon saw what it meant to get on the wrong side of Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard froze him out of the first-team picture.

After an unsavoury spat with Brighton’s Neal Maupay, which appeared to be compounded by his attitude in general, Guendouzi was sent packing to Hertha Berlin.

The recent sacking of Hertha manager, Bruno Labbadia, a spat with team-mate, Matheus Cunha at half-time of their 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen and a poor return of two goals in 13 games according to the Daily Star, are all issues that could see the 21-year-old sent back to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta doesn’t have any space for him, and even if he did, it’s unlikely that the manager would want him to take up a squad place unless he’s prepared to knuckle down and work hard.