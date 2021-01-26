With just a few days to go of the January transfer window, David Moyes is going all out to ensure that West Ham get the players in to give them a realistic chance of challenging for the European places at the business end of the season.

The Hammers are right in the mix coming to the end of this month, and the Scot has them playing as well as at any point over the past few seasons.

There’s a real feeling of the Everton sides that Moyes used to preside over. Difficult to beat, and full of players giving their all for their manager.

With Sebastien Haller having departed for Ajax, it’s clear that the east Londoners need another striker.

To that end, ‘Ex-WHU Employee’ via his West Ham Way podcast, and cited by Hammers News, has suggested that Hwang Hee-chan of RB Leipzig is the preferred striking choice.

Team-mate, Matthew Bondswell, a young left-back, is also on Moyes’ radar, as is Manchester United outcast, Jesse Lingard.

If all three are secured before the deadline, West Ham will surely be delighted with their business this January.