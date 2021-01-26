Just like the Titanic, Newcastle United is a sinking ship, and some players seemingly can’t wait to get off.

The Magpies are in free fall at present, and if they’re not careful, could find themselves in the Premier League’s bottom three before long.

Steve Bruce has overseen a period as bad as any over the last few years at St. James’ Park, where his team have managed to score just one goal in the last eight matches in all competitions.

That includes a defeat against bottom club, Sheffield United, the Blades’ only win in 19 Premier League games in 2020/21.

No wonder players appear to want to leave.

According to Turkish outlet, Haber 7, cited by Geordie Boot Boys, DeAndre Yedlin is close to a switch to Galatasaray.

It’s believed that the Super Lig side need the player to cover for injuries, though it’s a fair bet that Yedlin won’t be considering the move unless he’s allowed to be first choice in the position.

One more problem for Bruce to have to deal with…