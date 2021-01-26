Martin Odegaard is reportedly edging closer to completing his loan transfer to Arsenal after passing his medical today.

This is according to a recent update in the Sky Sports transfer centre, as seen in the screen grab below…

Odegaard should be a fine signing for Arsenal, who seemingly hope to make his arrival official in the next 24 hours.

With Mesut Ozil leaving the Emirates Stadium this January, a creative midfield signing like this seems essential for Mikel Arteta’s side after their poor start to the season.

It’s clear Arsenal have lacked spark in attack, and Odegaard could go a long way to help make up for that.

Despite not featuring regularly for Real Madrid, the Norway international shone on loan at Real Sociedad last season and has long been tipped for a big future in the game.

Still only 22 years of age, Odegaard may finally be achieving the potential seen in him when he first caught the eye as a teenager.