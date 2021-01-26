Official: Thomas Tuchel appointed Chelsea manager on 18-month deal

It’s official. Chelsea have confirmed Thomas Tuchel as their new manager, replacing club legend Frank Lampard, who was sacked yesterday.

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ??? #WelcomeTuchel — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

Tuchel is best known for his stints with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, where he boasted a better win percentage than Jurgen Klopp and won two league titles respectively.

With Lampard having departed, Chelsea have appointed a man with clear ideas when it comes to the tactics side of the game, something which was lacking in the final days of Lampard’s reign.

Chelsea confirmed in their official statement that Tuchel joins the club on an initial one and a half year deal, which will run until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Marina Granovskaia, the most influential figure at Stamford Bridge nowadays, gave the below statement on Tuchel’s appointment, as was posted in the official statement on the Chelsea website:

“It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club.”

It’s a new era for Chelsea and a new challenge for Tuchel, who will get to see his new players in action for the very first time against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow evening.

Speaking to the Chelsea website after signing along the dotted line, as he has been quoted saying in the club’s official statement, Tuchel’s first words as Blues boss were:

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”