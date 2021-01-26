Photo: Barcelona release special one-off El Clasico shirt with unique detail

The collecting of football shirts has become hugely popular worldwide, with thousands of supporters building up collections of rare and valuable pieces.

Football clubs have appeared to cotton on to the trend by releasing more than one training kit per season, at least two if not more actual playing kits per campaign and, in some instances, collaborations that may only be worn in a game or two.

For the next El Clasico against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona will wear a special shirt that will never be used in any other game.

The usual blaugrana has been creatively infused with the Catalan national flag, the Senyera, for the first time ever, and it’s sure to be a popular addition with Barca fans and shirt collectors alike.