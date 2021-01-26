Menu

“Talks are now advanced” – PSG closing in on deal to sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on PSG’s efforts to sign Dele Alli on loan from Tottenham.

Alli has been out in the cold for much of the season, with Jose Mourinho getting closer to determining what he would consider his best starting XI, and the midfielder not being in it.

A move to PSG has looked like a foregone conclusion for some time, especially with Mauricio Pochettino, who worked with Alli at Spurs, having taken the job at the Parc des Princes.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the move is set to go through, assuming that Tottenham will be able to secure a replacement before the January transfer deadline.

Alli needs to be playing regular first-team football. He’ll likely have assurances of doing so at PSG under Pochettino, so it could prove to be the perfect move for him.

Whether it will see him return to the England setup remains to be seen.

