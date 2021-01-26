Some Chelsea fans are demanding an explanation from the club and Thomas Tuchel regarding his reaction to the racism incident between PSG and Istanbul, now that the German is Blues boss.

Tuchel earned a swift return to management having been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain over Christmas, with the 47-year-old replacing Frank Lampard this evening, on an initial 18-month contract.

Earlier this season, a Champions League tie between PSG and Basaksehir was suspended after the Turkish side’s coach and ex-pro Pierre Webo was racially abused by fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.

With both sets of players in uproar and rightfully seeing the play suspended with their reactions to the incident, Tuchel was heard defending Coltescu – in only his immediate reaction to the incident.

Tuchel held this stance at first whilst his own superstars in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar encouraged the lead referee to abandon the match.

The moment that has left some Chelsea fans perplexed though is Tuchel’s apparent behaviour towards their own former player Demba Ba in reaction to the incident, with the forward outspoken when the shock moment occurred, in confronting Coltescu and the match officials.

Ba told TRT’s Samantha Johnson in December that he wishes for Tuchel to have ‘explained’ his response to the incident, with the now Chelsea boss said to have ‘basically blamed’ one or two Istanbul players for ‘what happened’ on the night – in reference to the match being suspended.

In our @trtworld @dembabafoot & @pierrewebo exclusive – Their thoughts on what happened at the Parc des Princes – Why the term used at Webo was triggering – Why ‘enough is enough’ – and why Demba is still furious at Thomas Tuchel Full interview ?? https://t.co/zuiLGAleQb pic.twitter.com/vIQfZRsOpJ — Samantha Johnson (@MissSamJohnson) December 16, 2020

Reminder of what Demba Ba Said about Tuchel’s reaction to the racism incident between Paris and Istanbul earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/eANi1jfq1E — Outsiders (@Outsiders_Footy) January 20, 2021

Here’s how some Chelsea fans have reacted to the incident, particularly since Tuchel emerged as expected figure to replace Frank Lampard:

@liam_twomey please ask Tuchel about the Demba Ba situation and ask if he’s going to apologize. — Base (@BaseC137) January 26, 2021

Tuchel confirmed. Address that Demba Ba ting. — Guts (@MrMeeds) January 26, 2021

I trust what Demba Ba said, which is why I’m extremely sus of Tuchel. Also doesn’t help I’m upset with how Frank was sacked — Civil Fandom (@anilizer_34) January 26, 2021

That Demba Ba interview was extremely damming, hope a jurno asks for clarification from Tuchel — Srinjoy (@Srinjoy011) January 25, 2021

Wonder what Demba Ba thinks of Tuchel’s appointment at Chelsea.. — joseph (@sephCFC) January 26, 2021

I understand they need a German Speaking Manager but after Demba Ba an Ex-Chelsea player came out and spoke against Tuchel and his reaction to the clear racism on display in Istanbul I can’t say I want him as my manager but hopeful we succeed and fast cause this ship was sinking https://t.co/R3zySWPGJF — Reed Gallagher (@ReedGallagher11) January 26, 2021

Didn’t Tuchel have a less than satisfactory stance in a champions league game involving Demba Ba a couple of months ago — Chri56 (@ChelseaCully) January 25, 2021

Ba refused to offer any more insight into apparent talks with Tuchel, adding that he will not be afraid to question the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss on the matter should he ‘have to see him one day’.

This is hardly the kind of matter that Chelsea and Tuchel will want to be addressing as soon as the managerial appointment was made, but some fans have raised a valid question in seeking a response and ‘clarification’ of the matter.