Since being promoted back into the Premier League, Leeds United have been a breath of fresh air.

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t know any other way to play, so win, lose or draw, the entertaining fare that Leeds provide week-in and week-out will remain a fixture.

That won’t upset the purists, but it may grate on some fans of the club who won’t want to see their side in a relegation scrap come the business end of the campaign.

Currently sat in 12th position, Leeds are nine points above the drop zone, and there’s more than enough talent in the side to believe they have what it takes as a unit to remain comfortably mid-table.

Like every club, a transfer or two in the January window won’t go amiss, but according to The Athletic‘s (subscription required) Phil Hay, cited by Here is The City, there’ll be no new faces at Elland Road until at least the end of the season.

“Leeds are in the final week of the January transfer window but sources at Elland Road say this second tranche of investment from the US will not alter their short-term recruitment policy,” he said.

“The club did not intend to make any significant signings this month and they are continuing to indicate that the window will close on Monday without any additions to their first-team squad.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal transfer news: Odegaard announcement imminent after medical, surprise swap deal link, left-back targeted Liverpool could join race for potential £50m transfer as Chelsea expected to cool interest Crystal Palace face competition from abroad as Leicester seek to offload Demarai Gray

Leeds’ fans will be hoping it’s a decision that doesn’t come back to haunt them.