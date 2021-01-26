The 3-2 FA Cup victory over Liverpool will go down as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best results as manager of Manchester United.

Despite going behind, the Red Devils managed to claw themselves back into the game, with Bruno Fernandes eventually providing the coup de grace thanks to a wonderfully struck free-kick.

The Portuguese has been the catalyst for the side in many of their matches, though team-mate and United captain, Harry Maguire, has attempted to take some of the credit for Bruno’s winner.

“Eyes on the ball,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him looking at the ball heading into the net, following it up with a cheeky “Was the block good enough @brunofernandes.10 ASSIST?”

The nature of the comment shows the current team spirit in the dressing room.

Despite being under consistent pressure and having underperformed for large parts of the season, United have now hit another purple patch under the Norwegian, and look well placed to challenge the top teams in the Premier League over the next few weeks.

With Fernandes in such great form, as he has been ever since signing a year ago, there’s every chance that success for the Old Trafford outfit is just around the corner.