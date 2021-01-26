Menu

These Newcastle fans are furious at the decision not to allow reporters to ask questions at Steve Bruce’s press conference

Things appear to be going from bad to worse on Tyneside.

Newcastle United are enduring their worst period of the 2020/21 campaign where they can’t seem to buy a goal, and are slipping perilously close to the bottom three.

They remain far enough above the drop zone to not be too concerned just yet, and the form of some teams below them is, in the main, as bad as their own.

That said, Fulham and Brighton are building up a head of steam and if things carry on as they are, there’s every chance the Magpies will be caught.

Clearly, this is a time where reporters want to know what’s going wrong and, more importantly, what Steve Bruce is going to do to put it right.

However, Daily Mail reporter, Craig Hope, via his official Twitter account, noted that the club have banned reporters from asking questions at press conferences.

Quite frankly, that has to be the most ill-advised decision that the club and/or Bruce could’ve made at this point, and it’s no wonder that these fans took to the social media giant to vent their frustrations.

