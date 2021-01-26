Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Arsenal star misses second game for unspecified personal reasons

Mikel Arteta has spoken on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Arsenal star missed a second game in a row due to unspecified personal reasons.

Aubameyang started the campaign slowly, which was perhaps reflected in Arsenal’s position in the Premier League, but has been beginning to hit his stride in recent weeks.

Unfortunately for the Gunners and Arteta, the Gabon goal-machine has been unavailable for their both two fixtures, both against Southampton, with personal reasons being cited.

We do not know what’s going on with Aubameyang at current, nor would be want to invade his privacy at what is clearly a delicate time. His teammates showed their support for him after scoring against the Saints this evening.

While Arsenal fans will want to give Aubameyang all the time he needs to deal with whatever he may be going through, they’d be lying if they said they’re not keen to see him back as soon as possible.

Arteta provided an update on exactly that while speaking after Arsenal’s win, and was pretty coy on the situation, wishing his striker the best without giving much away.

