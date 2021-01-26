Menu

Video: Manchester United new boy Amad Diallo looking sharp in training finishing session

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United new boy Amad Diallo is looking sharp in training, with the club sharing a clip of him finishing in training.

United, who sit top of the Premier League table at current, were able to complete the signing of Diallo from Serie A outfit Atalanta this month, adding another attacking option to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks – as if he needed any more.

MORE: Serious child trafficking allegations force new Man United wunderkind Amad Diallo to drop his surname

It’s unclear just how much influence he will have in the second half of this season, considering his tender age, but Solskjaer did not hesitate to give Mason Greenwood an opportunity at 18, so you have to think it won’t be long before we see Diallo in action.

More Stories / Latest News
Disappointment for Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea as centre-back target prefers move to European giants with talks with manager already done
Frank Lampard transfer requests were ignored by Chelsea board, Sky Sports reporter suggests
“Talks are now advanced” – PSG closing in on deal to sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

Could he have a legitimate impact, too? If this clip shared by Man United on Twitter is anything to go by, perhaps. Have a look at this video of Diallo picking his spot and finding it with a fine finish. He’s looking sharp!

More Stories Amad Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.