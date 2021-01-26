Video: Manchester United new boy Amad Diallo looking sharp in training finishing session

Manchester United new boy Amad Diallo is looking sharp in training, with the club sharing a clip of him finishing in training.

United, who sit top of the Premier League table at current, were able to complete the signing of Diallo from Serie A outfit Atalanta this month, adding another attacking option to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks – as if he needed any more.

It’s unclear just how much influence he will have in the second half of this season, considering his tender age, but Solskjaer did not hesitate to give Mason Greenwood an opportunity at 18, so you have to think it won’t be long before we see Diallo in action.

Could he have a legitimate impact, too? If this clip shared by Man United on Twitter is anything to go by, perhaps. Have a look at this video of Diallo picking his spot and finding it with a fine finish. He’s looking sharp!