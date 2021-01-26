Menu

Video: Bukayo Saka punishes dreadful goalkeeping decision to put Arsenal ahead vs Southampton

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
The early signs were ominous for Arsenal tonight as they went down to an early Stuart Armstrong goal, but they did well to hit back immediately and now they find themselves ahead just before half time.

It’s a fairly simple move as they win the second ball and sweep it forward, but the keeper has a nightmare and makes it fairly simple for Bukayo Saka to make up his mind:

Pictures from RMC Sport

He still takes it clinically, and Arsenal look set to leapfrog Chelsea in the league if the results holds.

