Video: Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi scores his first goal of the season with smart 97th minute finish

MichChelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace this evening during his side’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham.

Batshuayi has previously had prolific seasons, notably during his short stint with Borussia Dortmund, but has never threatened to force his way into the Chelsea starting eleven.

This campaign he finds himself back on loan at Crystal Palace, where he has been used scarcely by Roy Hodgson, hence why he headed into tonight’s Premier League clash with West Ham without a goal to this name this campaign.

MORE: CONFIRMED: Thomas Tuchel announced as new Chelsea manager

However, in the 97th minute of the game, with the home side trailing by two goals, Batshuayi found the back of the net which a goal that proved to be a consolation for the Eagles, but was of significance to him personally, with it breaking the duck.

It was well taken by Batshuayi, and on the day that Thomas Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge, it’s not a bad day to score!

