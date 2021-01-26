Menu

Video: Dreadful start for Arsenal as Armstrong punishes sleepy Pepe with the opener for Southampton

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
There’s an ongoing argument about defending set-pieces and whether players should look to mark a man or a zone, but it’s a moot point when they don’t do either.

Nicolas Pepe is either personally responsible for Stuart Armstrong with this set piece or he should certainly be looking out for anything played to the edge of the box, but he just stands and watches as the Scotsman runs onto it and fires it home:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a cheap goal to concede when you consider how easily defended it should be, so Arsenal fans will be hoping it sparks the team into life.

Video: Pepe didn't need long to redeem himself at all!

