Video: Christian Erisken scores stunning free-kick to win Milan derby for Inter as midfielder boosts chances of finding new club

You couldn’t write it, could you? Christian Eriksen has won the Milan derby for Inter with a quite brilliant free-kick.

Eriksen has been on the peripheral under Antonio Conte, with it being widely believed that he will be departing the San Siro this month. Fabrizio Romano told Sky Sports that he wants out of Inter, with Conte not giving him a sufficient opportunity to shine.

We are now towards the end of the January transfer window, with Eriksen still on Inter’s books, which if that report by Romano is to be believed, is hardly ideal for any party involved.

It has paid off for Conte tonight, though, with his side struggling to find what would be a winning goal against 10-man Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Inter were awarded a free-kick in prime Christian Eriksen territory, with the former Tottenham man lining up to take it and there being a sense of inevitability about the outcome.

Eriksen did what he did best, bending it into the top corner. What a goal, and what a moment for Eriksen!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport