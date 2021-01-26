Video: Excellent cross from Saka allows Lacazette to put Arsenal 3-1 up against Southampton

Mikel Arteta has been brave in picking the younger players in recent weeks, and Bukayo Saka has repaid that faith tonight with a goal and an assist as Arsenal now lead Southampton 3-1.

The ball to put Saka in behind is brilliant as it wipes out the Southampton defence, while Lacazette is never going to miss from there as it’s put on a plate for him to make it 3-1, and surely that’s game over for Mikel Arteta’s men:

Lacazette scores, Saka with the assist, but this one is all about that stunning switch from Cedric ? A quality Arsenal goal ? pic.twitter.com/zRIMzrUiKt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 26, 2021

The Frenchman did take a sore one on the way to scoring that goal, but it looks like he’s okay and able to carry on.