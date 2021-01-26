Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku clash in head-to-head feud as ex-Man United teammates’ tempers boil over in Milan derby

The Milan derby is heating up! Romelu Lukaku has lost his head, with a fight with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his mind – or so it seems.

It’s Zlatan who gave Milan the lead in the first-half of the Coppa Italia contest, firing home into the bottom corner of the goal with a brilliant finish.

That was somewhat against the run of play, with Romelu Lukaku working his socks off to try and create a clear cut opportunity for Inter Milan. You could see why the Belgian would be slightly disgruntled to be trailing with 45 minutes on the clock.

However, it’s unclear exactly what sparked a furious reaction from the former Chelsea and Manchester United man, which led to him going head-to-head with Zlatan on the field, before being dragged off down the tunnel by Inter staff.

Lukaku looked as though he wanted to have it out with Zlatan on the San Siro turf! What could have been said for him to react in this manner?

Zlatan and Lukaku are going at it ? pic.twitter.com/yMLFI72tiz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2021

The pair played together during their time at Manchester United, or rather, competed with each other for a spot in the starting eleven.

You’d think that the pair may have developed somewhat of a personal relationship during their time at Old Trafford, but on this evidence, quite the opposite.

On this evidence, it’s no surprise that Man United have had such mixed fortunes over the years, if even their own players have hated each other…