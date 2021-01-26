Menu

Video: Stuart Dallas scores produces an unbelievable finish with his hand for Leeds vs Newcastle – goal ruled out

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
The introduction of VAR means that we’re unlikely to see any obvious handball goals in the Premier League anymore.

That doesn’t mean that this effort from Stuart Dallas can’t be appreciated, especially with the way the ball loops up and clips the underside of the bar before bouncing down over the line:

Stuart Dallas disallowed goal vs Newcastle from r/soccer

Pictures from the Premier League

It’s actually hard to tell if he means it or not because he’s facing the wrong way and there’s no way he could’ve seen the ball coming, so at least it could go down as a contender for the best disallowed goal of the season.

