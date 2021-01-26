Video: ‘You want to speak about my mother!’ – Romelu Lukaku has to be stopped from fighting Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan derby clash apparently spurred by Swede’s dig at ex-Man United teammate’s mum

The Coppa Italia quarter-final clash between Inter and AC Milan has been overshadowed by a heated clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku.

The superstar strikers, who were teammates at Manchester United, have been involved in a massive fight sparked by Lukaku’s angry reaction to being brought down by Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli.

Lukaku can be seen hitting out at Alexis Saelemaekers after the challenge, with his compatriot seemingly just trying to calm him down.

Somewhere along the way, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic faced up, with the centre-forward’s going head-to-head before they were separated, insults that can be heard clearly left both enraged.

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute, just as it seemed to have been handled the halftime whistle blew, leaving Lukaku to seek out Ibrahimovic as the teams headed down the tunnel.

Lukaku was absolutely furious, as angry as we’ve ever seen the 27-year-old, he can be heard shouting ‘You want to speak about my mother!’ towards Ibrahimovic.

This suggests that the Belgian was only this angry because of an insult from the Swede directed to his mother – whom many will know Lukaku absolutely worships for everything she’s done for his life.

This fight between Zlatan and Lukaku went too far I think ? pic.twitter.com/Gjgbv1JEkf — RiZzy? (@RiZzyUTD) January 26, 2021

Pictures from the Coppa Italia and Rai Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Romelu Lukaku cools off from Zlatan Ibrahimovic feud in time to smash penalty in off crossbar to level Milan derby Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic sees red in Milan derby after committing softest foul of a fiery fixture “I’ll f*** you and your wife” – Romelu Lukaku makes shocking threat to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Milan derby feud

With full footage of the clash clear and circulating on the internet, it’s only a matter of time before someone transcribes what was said by both in full in these shocking scenes.