With less than a week to go until the end of the January transfer window, David Moyes is still trying his upmost to find a replacement for Sebastien Haller.

The Scot has previously noted that he won’t just spend the club’s money for the sake of it and that the Hammers will see out the season with Michail Antonio as their only recognised striker if it means he can’t get the player or players he wants by the deadline.

To that end, it’s a surprise that he appears to be in the hunt for RB Leipzig front man, Hwang Hee-chan.

According to Kicker, cited by Sky Sports Austria and reported by Hammers News, the east Londoners are in advanced talks to sign the 24-year-old, who has just one goal and one assist, per transfermarkt, since his switch to the Bundesliga last summer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United boss Solskjaer provides Lingard transfer update Celtic star in Germany ahead of £10million Bundesliga transfer Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho boost, ex-Red advice over striker signing, battle with Barca for wonderkid

His overall career stats of 61 goals in 187 appearances show a more acceptable one-in-three goals-to-games ratio, however, it’s worth pointing out that the majority of his career has been spent in Austria.

If he’s struggling to find the net in the Bundesliga, the chances are the Premier League will be another shock to his system.