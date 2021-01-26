Now that Frank Lampard has been sacked by Chelsea, it would appear that a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice is no longer an option.

Whether or not that’s the case, David Moyes has made his position perfectly clear. So clear in fact that there’s no room for misinterpretation.

“No matter who was the manager at Chelsea, or whoever came in, it would have been the same answer,” the Scot was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“I said it right at the start and I’m only repeating myself – Bank of England money would be required (to buy Rice), and you might even need to add Bank of Scotland on to that as well because he has been so good.”

Rice has impressed ever since he broke through into the Hammers first team.

To that end, he’s been a worthy recipient of the captain’s armband, and even comparisons to Bobby Moore have been accepted as not wide of the mark.

The east Londoners have always been a selling club, however, Moyes is looking to change that perception.

In order to do precisely that, players such as Rice need to be kept hold of, however much money might come the club’s way should a rival be interested in acquiring his services.

To his credit, aside from suggesting in the past that he’d like to play alongside childhood friend, Mason Mount, at some point, Rice has never made things difficult for the Hammers.

That may change if the Blues re-confirm their interest, but Moyes isn’t for turning.