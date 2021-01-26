Paris Saint-Germain should start to take on a new look over the next few months as new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, seeks to put his own mark on the French outfit.

If his time at Tottenham Hotspur is anything to go by, fans of the Parisiens are in for a treat.

Not least because he had a shoestring budget to work with in north London, whereas in the French capital, money would appear to be no object.

His replacement at White Hart Lane, Jose Mourinho, is seeking to profit from the breakdown in discussions for one particular player, however.

According to L’Equipe and cited by Get French Football News, Angel Di Maria has turned down PSG’s latest contract offer.

The outlet go on to note that it’s absolutely the player’s intention to find agreement and to see out his career in France, however, Tottenham have, along with Inter and Juventus, apparently presented a proposal to the player in the hope that it may give him something to think about.