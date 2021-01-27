Advanced talks: Arsenal thought to be close to striking pre-contract agreement for defender

According to a report published by Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are in advanced talks over signing Marseille’s Jordan Amavi, formerly of Aston Villa.

It would come as no surprise if the Gunners were looking to strengthen this squad this month.

They may well be one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta would be wrong to rest on his laurels and assume it’s enough to get his side back into European contention.

Could Jordan Amavi be on his way to the Emirates? Perhaps, but Todo Fichajes’ report suggests that if any deal were to be completed, it would not be done this month.

The report claims that, while Arsenal are in advanced talks with Amavi over signing the club, it would be on a pre-contract agreement, rather than a deal which would see him sign in the coming days.

One for the bigger picture, but nothing that will make any great difference this term.