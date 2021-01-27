Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal duo after they went off against Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe after both players had to go off during the win over Southampton last night.

The Gunners came from behind to win 3-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium, giving Arteta a big boost after some recent slip-ups against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as well against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, there was some concern in last night’s victory as both Partey and Smith Rowe went off in the second half, and Arteta provided an update on the duo after the game.

It doesn’t sound like too much of a concern, and more of a precaution from the Spanish tactician, judging by his quotes to BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“He [Smith Rowe] was injured for the FA Cup game and we knew that probably today he could not play the whole game. He had some muscular discomfort and had to come off again,” Arteta said.

“We had five players in the FA Cup that couldn’t play, [Kieran Tierney] was one of them and Thomas you could see not manage 60 minutes. We don’t know [if it was cramp]… but it was a struggle.”

Arsenal fans will be eager to see more of Partey after his continued fitness struggles since his summer move from Atletico Madrid, while Smith Rowe looks an exciting youngster who’s shone in the first-team in recent times.