Barcelona could sign key target this month with hope that his wage and transfer fee will be deferred

In the real world we find ourselves inundated with “buy now, pay later” offers, and it appears that’s now translated to the football world.

Barcelona are in an almighty financial mess just now so they’re obviously finding it difficult to fund any new signings, but they also need to be successful on the pitch to boost their revenue so it’s a tough line to walk.

It’s well known that Eric Garcia is their main target this month and Mundo Deportivo have reported on their latest attempts to secure the transfer.

READ MORE: Barcelona star Gerard Pique accused of employing new coach at Andorra before sacking the old one

It looks like Barca have a total agreement to sign the player so that’s not an issue, while he’s also prepared to defer his wage until the summer so he would be playing for nothing if he arrives in January.

The problem is agreeing a deal with Man City, but it’s suggested that there is growing hope that they’ll also be willing to let him go now with the understanding that the transfer fee will be paid later.

There will come a time when Barca need to stop kicking the financial can down the road and actually face up to the mess that they’re in, but Garcia could also be a key player and even a future captain if he lives up to his potential, so the suggested transfer fee of €3m does look like good business.