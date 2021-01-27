Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has questioned if the club need to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The former Red Devils star is unsure where the England international would play if he made the move to Old Trafford, suggesting that he could end up in a similar situation to Donny van de Beek.

That could be a useful warning for Sancho to take on board, with Van de Beek looking an elite young talent during his time at Ajax before enduring a difficult first season with Man Utd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has barely played Van de Beek so far, and it remains to be seen if there’s anything the Netherlands international can do to work himself into the club’s plans.

Berbatov thinks Solskjaer has too many options in his attack right now, and he cannot see Sancho managing to do much better than Van de Beek in terms of breaking into the first XI.

“I have read more rumours about Jadon Sancho at Dortmund and how United could sign him,” Berbatov told Bet Fair, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “So, you sign Sancho and where do you play him?

“They will have lots of games in the Europa League and FA Cup, but then what happens to people like Donny Van de Beek. It would be Van de Beek two if they sign him. Yes, he is a great player but then do you just have too much talent.

“Cavani has been a great signing and do you drop him? You will not turn down Sancho and he is a good player and it is whether you want that luxury headache where you tell people you are rested today etc – it is not a good conversation, I am telling you from experience.

“I still don’t think it (the Sancho signing) will happen. The way things are going at the moment credit has to go to Ole and the players now.

“He has found the right balance about which players are playing. He has found that delicate balance with players not complaining and that is a difficult thing. The manager has taken the right decisions so far.”