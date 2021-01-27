Who’d be Gary Neville?! The ex-Manchester United and England man has to deal with his fair share of idiots on social media, but his intelligence means that he almost always outwits them.

On Tuesday evening, his Salford side were due to host Cambridge United, but a late change in the weather in the Manchester area meant that the game had to be postponed well after the visitors had set off.

Twitter user, @shane10roberts, was clearly looking to get a rise out of Neville by complaining and suggesting that he should compensate Cambridge.

It’s unlikely he was expecting such a swift response, however, as Neville quickly shut him down.

The @CambridgeUtdFC team bus just got to Salford and they called it off for a frozen pitch! Maybe @GNev2 will compensate for such a late call off!! https://t.co/gEFaCSocud — Shane Roberts (@shane10roberts) January 26, 2021

We will. Already offered. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 26, 2021

To be fair to Neville, he has always appeared to do the right thing where his business interests are concerned.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid rival Man United & Chelsea for €200m-rated duo as alternative to Mbappe transfer Lampard was ready to sell five Chelsea players to fund move for West Ham’s Declan Rice Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal duo after they went off against Southampton

From letting out one of his buildings to Manchester’s homeless before it was refitted, to this latest act, he deserves respect.