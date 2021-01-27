Menu

Cambridge United won’t be out of pocket after Gary Neville promises compensation because of late Salford postponement

Posted by

Who’d be Gary Neville?! The ex-Manchester United and England man has to deal with his fair share of idiots on social media, but his intelligence means that he almost always outwits them.

On Tuesday evening, his Salford side were due to host Cambridge United, but a late change in the weather in the Manchester area meant that the game had to be postponed well after the visitors had set off.

MORE: Klopp needs to chill out!

Twitter user, @shane10roberts, was clearly looking to get a rise out of Neville by complaining and suggesting that he should compensate Cambridge.

It’s unlikely he was expecting such a swift response, however, as Neville quickly shut him down.

To be fair to Neville, he has always appeared to do the right thing where his business interests are concerned.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid rival Man United & Chelsea for €200m-rated duo as alternative to Mbappe transfer
Lampard was ready to sell five Chelsea players to fund move for West Ham’s Declan Rice
Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal duo after they went off against Southampton

From letting out one of his buildings to Manchester’s homeless before it was refitted, to this latest act, he deserves respect.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.