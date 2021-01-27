Menu

“Can we really not beat the bottom of the league team without him?” – These Man United fans worry about team selection vs Sheffield United

There’s been plenty of talk about the title race and how it’s been Man United vs Liverpool, so it looks like Man City have snuck up on everyone to take top spot after thumping West Brom last night.

United have the chance to return to the summit tonight with a game against bottom side Sheffield United, so it looks like a fairly simple game on paper.

Games like this don’t always go to plan for the team near the top of the table, so it’s interesting to see Solskjaer’s team selection for tonight:

There were concerns about Marcus Rashford’s knee at the weekend so you have to presume he’s fine as he starts the game, while Tuanzebe and Alex Telles get a rare chance from the start.

Donny van de Beek didn’t have his best game against Liverpool and there were signs that Solskjaer was getting frustrated with him, but he was never going to keep his place ahead of the returning Bruno Fernandes anyway.

The main concern from the fans is in the shape of Rashford’s injury and lack of rest time, with a few wondering if it’s really worth risking him for the game tonight:

