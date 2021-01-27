Menu

‘Charity FC’ and ‘title run was fun while it lasted’ – These Man United fans react to ‘pathetic’ performance in defeat to bottom-placed Sheffield United

Manchester United have found themselves on the wrong end of the shock result of the Premier League season so far, as bottom-placed Sheffield United have beaten the Red Devils 2-1 this evening.

The Blades had won just once in their first 19 games of the season before heading to Old Trafford tonight, making it a total of eight points with an upset victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dominated the possession with a staggering 76% hold of the ball, but the Manchester outfit simply did not create enough clear-cut chances as their defence ultimately gave out.

United fell behind in the 22nd minute, poetically to an academy graduate of their rivals City as Kean Bryan scored from a corner in which the Blades physically towered over David de Gea to net.

The Red Devils netted an equaliser of their own from a corner, as Harry Maguire scored against his hometown club and side that raised him through the academy.

All the worries surrounding United’s defence rolled into one awful moment as Oliver Burke turned super-sub with a winner off the bench as the Red Devils defended disastrously.

Here’s how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to tonight’s unflattering performance:

The defending, overall commitment and pressure – or lack thereof – on show for Sheffield’s decisive goal will leave United fans absolutely furious, they paid the price for not showing a want to win the ball back.

United now sit second and behind rivals City by one point, though Pep Guardiola’s men hold a game in hand and will be receiving more as they continue to progress in the domestic cup competitions.

Solskjaer’s men have been grinding out results for some time now, they were bound to slip up at some point and it’s shockingly came against literally the side that had the lowest chance of causing an upset.

It’s worth noting to all the Premier League fans out there that the seemingly ‘spineless’ display from the Red Devils should not take away from the resilient performance from Sheffield United.

