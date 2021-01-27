‘Charity FC’ and ‘title run was fun while it lasted’ – These Man United fans react to ‘pathetic’ performance in defeat to bottom-placed Sheffield United

Manchester United have found themselves on the wrong end of the shock result of the Premier League season so far, as bottom-placed Sheffield United have beaten the Red Devils 2-1 this evening.

The Blades had won just once in their first 19 games of the season before heading to Old Trafford tonight, making it a total of eight points with an upset victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dominated the possession with a staggering 76% hold of the ball, but the Manchester outfit simply did not create enough clear-cut chances as their defence ultimately gave out.

United fell behind in the 22nd minute, poetically to an academy graduate of their rivals City as Kean Bryan scored from a corner in which the Blades physically towered over David de Gea to net.

The Red Devils netted an equaliser of their own from a corner, as Harry Maguire scored against his hometown club and side that raised him through the academy.

All the worries surrounding United’s defence rolled into one awful moment as Oliver Burke turned super-sub with a winner off the bench as the Red Devils defended disastrously.

Here’s how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to tonight’s unflattering performance:

Chris Wilder begging for luck in the prematch interview. Charity FC to the rescue pal — Sam (@RadfordUtd) January 27, 2021

No matter how well we are doing we always have this sort of result in us. Sheffield Utd had lost 16 out of 19 games before tonight. And now we’ve given City a massive advantage. What’s the point in getting our hopes up, because when it really matters, they let us down. Pathetic — ? ™ (@Prime_Utd) January 27, 2021

At least I can lower my expectations now and just see us as a ‘fight for top 4’ club

We’re not winning the league with this defence.

1-3 Palace

1-6 Spurs

0-1 Arsenal

1-2 against 20th place Sheffied

no teams lose 4 homes games and believes they can win the league — . (@BismiIIah_) January 27, 2021

Disgraceful performance

The title run was fun while it lasted.

Thanks for giving us sleepless nights. — ????? ????????? (@Rooney84904575) January 27, 2021

We’re so finished man Ole needs to get out. The only players who put effort out there were Bruno and Rashford the rest were spineless especially Pogba. Ole needs the sack immediately if we’re serious about this title — Phil? (10-8) #PogbaOut (@PhilUTD_) January 27, 2021

Man Utd play start most games soo slow, we were too rigid & not good enough tonight. Not surprising because we have gotten away with dead performances like this. Reality Check needed Disgraceful & Embarrassing — Odogwu? (@Daddy_Nomso) January 27, 2021

Omo na God go punish tuanzebe, De gea, Martial, Rashford, maguire and tells for that Useless second Goal… Now God will extra punish ole for the Foolish line up. Awon Olofo — Sheylex™? (@djsheylex) January 27, 2021

Im done with martial

If he want to continue with this awful performance he must leave ASAP — D7MOONI ? (@D7mooni_Qurban) January 27, 2021

Having Rashford and Martial starting up top every game is killing out chances of winning the league. Barely a great player between them – would love to see both of them dropped and earn their place off the bench! — Michael Reid (@Michaelreid89) January 27, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Watch: Chelsea fans will love heartwarming Christian Pulisic and Thomas Tuchel clip with pair reuniting Video: Bottom-placed Sheffield freely pass it around Manchester United before ball is deflected into the net by Axel Tuanzebe after Oliver Burke shot Video: Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah scores first goal of the season for Lorient with edge of the box finish

The defending, overall commitment and pressure – or lack thereof – on show for Sheffield’s decisive goal will leave United fans absolutely furious, they paid the price for not showing a want to win the ball back.

United now sit second and behind rivals City by one point, though Pep Guardiola’s men hold a game in hand and will be receiving more as they continue to progress in the domestic cup competitions.

Solskjaer’s men have been grinding out results for some time now, they were bound to slip up at some point and it’s shockingly came against literally the side that had the lowest chance of causing an upset.

It’s worth noting to all the Premier League fans out there that the seemingly ‘spineless’ display from the Red Devils should not take away from the resilient performance from Sheffield United.