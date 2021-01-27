Sometimes a club will accidentally encounter some bad PR due to an unfortunate coincidence, so you have to hope that’s what this was tonight.

Club legend Frank Lampard was sacked last week after a poor run of form – it wasn’t entirely unexpected, but the last thing they would’ve wanted would be to harm his legacy and status with the fans.

It looks like most of the supporters are appreciative of how hard he tried and he still leaves on fairly good terms, so perhaps they could’ve played some kind of song in his honour before the teams came out tonight.

Interestingly they did play a relevant song, but this is either an amazing faux pas or some next level disrespect to Lampard:

‘Another One Bites The Dust’ by Queen plays on the Stamford Bridge PA system. I wish I was joking. #CFC #CHEWOL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 27, 2021

Thankfully there weren’t any fans in the ground or that could’ve turned the atmosphere a bit toxic, but it’s another one of these situations where you have to laugh and just hope it was an innocent mistake.