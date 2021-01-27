Chelsea fans will be absolutely delighted to see that young star Callum Hudson-Odoi was named the Man of the Match for the draw against Wolves by the BT Sport commentary team.

Hudson-Odoi dazzled as Thomas Tuchel surprisingly decided to start the ace at right wing-back on his managerial debut for the Blues, with the 20-year-old naturally an attack-minded and direct winger.

Tuchel rocked the boat on his first outing by fielding a 3-4-2-1/5-2-2-1 formation, which saw Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell providing wing-back width to the side, whilst Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were positioned be prime creators for the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi played the entire 90 minutes and was a very deserving winner of BT Sport’s honour, the ace even switched out to left wing-back when Ben Chilwell was substituted for Christian Pulisic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Wolves: 11 crosses

2 key passes

4 dribbles

5/9 ground duels won

3 tackles

MOTM A great threat throughout, plus some brilliant defensive work. pic.twitter.com/PKuOIkdIdK — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 27, 2021

This was just the England international’s fourth start from 11 Premier League outings so far this season, with the ace who was showing spark and drive in the final games of Frank Lampard’s reign flourishing.

The Chelsea academy graduate established himself as a first-team player in the 18/19 campaign but saw his development stunted with a frustrating 19/20 season which saw him largely used as a substitute.

Hudson-Odoi has notched five goals and three assists in his 20 appearances across all competitions this term, a decent return considering the cameo roles he’s been limited to quite often.

Hudson-Odoi showed brilliant energy to make an impact up and down the flanks for the Blues tonight, being handy in possession, delivering crosses and crucially not looking out of place on the defensive side of the ball.