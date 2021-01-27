It has emerged that Aine May Kennedy, the stunning all-around influencer girlfriend of Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, blasted the fact that her partner was left on the bench for loan club West Brom.

Kennedy, who hails from Ireland and appears to be staying with Gallagher in Birmingham during his loan spell, put out an Instagram story in reaction to the midfielder being left on the bench vs Man City.

Gallagher has enjoyed a fantastic loan spell for the Albion side that are nailed-on relegation candidates, but was an unused substitute in the 5-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

This came days after the 20-year-old impressed in a narrow 2-1 defeat to West Ham. Kennedy was left ‘confused’ by Sam Allardyce’s decision to leave the central midfielder on the bench.

Kennedy can be seen alongside Gallagher in pictures like this on Instagram, whilst Conor can also be seen featuring on Aine’s YouTube channel from time to time.

The pair are clearly in love, with Conor contributing with Aine’s parents to gift the engaging influencer a Range Rover for Christmas.