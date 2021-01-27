Menu

Chelsea ace considering late January transfer window loan away

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is reportedly considering a late January transfer window move away from Stamford Bridge on loan.

Despite looking a hugely promising young talent, Gilmour has not managed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea and it could make sense for him to seek a temporary move away in order to gain more playing time and experience.

MORE: Video: Chelsea ace impresses for loan club

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old is now considering his future in the final days of the winter transfer window, following a hint from former manager Frank Lampard that he could be loaned out.

It remains to be seen if Lampard’s replacement, Thomas Tuchel, will take the same view, or if he’ll perhaps seek to integrate Gilmour into his plans a little more.

chelsea-gilmour

Billy Gilmour in action for Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Man Utd ace could be in new club’s squad this weekend as major transfer development expected in next 24 hours
Liverpool tipped to pursue centre-back transfer after cryptic hint from journalist
Mesut Ozil won’t earn a penny at Fenerbahce until next season and will take a £300,000 p/w pay cut on his Arsenal salary

The German tactician has shown in the past that he’s willing to trust young players, and Gilmour is certainly up there with one of the finest talents in the country.

The Scotland Under-21 international had shown glimpses of his potential under Lampard, and he could now do with playing more often, whether that’s with Chelsea or a loan team.

More Stories Billy Gilmour

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Joseph Kalonda says:
    January 27, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Gilmour should not be loaned out.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.