Chelsea ace considering late January transfer window loan away

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is reportedly considering a late January transfer window move away from Stamford Bridge on loan.

Despite looking a hugely promising young talent, Gilmour has not managed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea and it could make sense for him to seek a temporary move away in order to gain more playing time and experience.

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old is now considering his future in the final days of the winter transfer window, following a hint from former manager Frank Lampard that he could be loaned out.

It remains to be seen if Lampard’s replacement, Thomas Tuchel, will take the same view, or if he’ll perhaps seek to integrate Gilmour into his plans a little more.

The German tactician has shown in the past that he’s willing to trust young players, and Gilmour is certainly up there with one of the finest talents in the country.

The Scotland Under-21 international had shown glimpses of his potential under Lampard, and he could now do with playing more often, whether that’s with Chelsea or a loan team.