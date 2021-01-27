Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a surprise transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is a big fan of Mount, who has long looked one of the most promising young players on the books at Stamford Bridge.

The England international could surely do a job for one of Europe’s elite clubs, even if he remains inexperienced at this moment in time.

Don Balon claim Mount felt most negatively about the sacking of Lampard this week, and the report suggests that could give Real Madrid an opportunity to snap him up.

The Spanish outlet also mention Real’s interest in Mount’s Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante, but one imagines the Blues won’t want to be selling so many key first-team players.

Eden Hazard’s departure from Chelsea to Madrid was a big blow to the west London club and they surely need to keep this squad together under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard struggled to get the best out of this group of players, but the last thing the new manager needs is too many changes and the negative headlines that would come with losing a popular homegrown talent like Mount.