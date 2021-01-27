Chelsea enquired about two other managers before settling for Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea reportedly made enquiries about hiring two other managers before settling on Thomas Tuchel as their third choice.

The German tactician was one of the few big names available in the middle of the season following his recent sacking by Paris Saint-Germain, and was yesterday announced as Frank Lampard’s replacement.

However, it seems Chelsea were chasing either Julian Nagelsmann or Ralf Rangnick as their preferred choices, according to the Daily Star.

It remains to be seen if this will prove to be the right decision, but Tuchel has done impressive work in his management career so far.

The 47-year-old built an exciting team at Borussia Dortmund, with his stylish and attack-minded team built around a number of talented young players.

Tuchel also guided PSG to last season’s Champions League final, where they were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann has impressed at RB Leipzig and Rangnick has also previously looked an intriguing managerial mind at the same club.

However, even if Tuchel was Chelsea’s third choice, he should prove an upgrade on Lampard after his recent struggles at Stamford Bridge prior to his dismissal.