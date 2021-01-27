Christian Benteke closing in on transfer decision amid West Brom interest

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has reportedly made a decision to stay at his current club despite transfer interest from West Brom.

Latest transfer news from Sky Sports claims that the Belgium international is now expected to stay at Palace and see out his contract, which runs until the end of the season.

Benteke is no longer a regular for Roy Hodgson’s side, but in the past he’s shown himself to be a fine Premier League centre-forward.

West Brom are enduring a difficult season and could do with more proven players in their ranks, so Benteke could have been a decent option.

However, it looks like they’re going to have to look elsewhere to strengthen up front.