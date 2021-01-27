Menu

Christian Benteke closing in on transfer decision amid West Brom interest

Crystal Palace FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has reportedly made a decision to stay at his current club despite transfer interest from West Brom.

Latest transfer news from Sky Sports claims that the Belgium international is now expected to stay at Palace and see out his contract, which runs until the end of the season.

MORE: Third bid prepared: Leicester City confident of finally landing long-term transfer target

Benteke is no longer a regular for Roy Hodgson’s side, but in the past he’s shown himself to be a fine Premier League centre-forward.

More Stories / Latest News
“He was the top player” Martin Odegaard reveals the former Arsenal star he idolised as a kid
The two conversations that helped convince Martin Odegaard to sign for Arsenal
Third bid prepared: Leicester City confident of finally landing long-term transfer target

West Brom are enduring a difficult season and could do with more proven players in their ranks, so Benteke could have been a decent option.

However, it looks like they’re going to have to look elsewhere to strengthen up front.

More Stories Christian Benteke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.