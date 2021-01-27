Menu

Deals close: Newcastle poised to make two new additions imminently

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly close to making two new additions, according to a report from Luke Edwards of the Telegraph.

The Magpies are seemingly expected to make an unnamed loan signing imminently, as well as adding Bournemouth coach Graeme Jones to Steve Bruce’s staff.

Newcastle fans will hope this can improve the team’s fortunes after a disappointing season so far, with little to cheer about in recent times.

Of course, much of that will depend on the quality of the player coming in on loan, and we’re not yet even sure what position they’ll be filling.

One hopes there’ll be more official news on this in the next 24 hours or so, while fans will also be keen to see the impact Jones can make once he joins the backroom team.

Newcastle are currently eleven games without a win, and have lost their last six matches in a row.

Their next game is away to Everton on Saturday.

