Dreadful look for Chelsea as they take major financial hit to offload outcast after extending his contract

It’s completely understandable that a club will look to receive a fee for a player rather than releasing them, but sometimes you just have to cut your losses and move on.

It’s quite easy to forget that Baba Rahman is still a Chelsea player because he’s rarely even involved with the first team squad, while his multiple loan spells have been disappointing too.

It was even more surprising when they signed him to a new contract through to the summer of 2022 before sending him back out on loan to Real Mallorca last season.

That didn’t go to plan and he’s played a grand total of 16 league games over the past four seasons, while he’s also lost his place in the national team and his career is certainly in the doldrums.

Thankfully it looks like he’s about to head to Greece on a loan spell for the rest of the season, but Chelsea have taken a major financial hit on his wages just to get him out the door so it looks like a poor piece of business from them:

Baba Rahman is expected to travel to Thessaloniki tomorrow. PAOK expect Chelsea to clarify whether there’s a buy-out clause. PAOK will pay just €180k in terms of a loan fee and the rest of his contract will be covered by Chelsea. #CFC https://t.co/kmJyuPxqjk — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 27, 2021

In the grand scheme of things it may not affect them too much but it’s still a waste of a senior wage, while it’s unlikely they’ll attract a high enough transfer fee to cover what they’ve paid him over the years.

Clearly the best case scenario sees him have a phenomenal run of form so they can flip him for a reasonable fee in the summer, but time will tell if that actually works out.

Rahman is still only 26 so there’s plenty of time for him to turn his career around, but he really needs this loan spell to go well to help him kick-start his career again.