So far, so good as far as Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is going.

Mid-table security is arguably the best they could’ve hoped for after such a long time outside of the English top-flight, and Marcelo Bielsa at present is delivering exactly that.

Leeds are far enough outside of the bottom three to not be too concerned, though their swashbuckling and entertaining style is losing them more games than they’re winning.

The only sad part from a Leeds supporter’s point of view is that they’re having to watch all of the games this season from the comfort of their armchair rather than their seat at Elland Road.

In any event, most will surely be happy to hear that the club are in a position to turn down offers for their brightest talents.

According to Football Insider, U23 player, Joe Gelhardt, has been the subject of multiple bids, but the club has rebuffed them all.

It’s incumbent on the player now to do everything he can to get Bielsa to bring him into the first-team set up.